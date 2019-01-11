VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — ECPI University has a lot to celebrate!

For a second year in a row, ECPI University has been ranked the best for veterans and military service members in the nation in the Career and Technical Colleges category.

In the Career and Technical Colleges category, Military Times ranks schools based on the results of its annual survey, a comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement.

Military Times said that schools and institutions are evaluated in five categories: university culture, student support, academic policies, academic outcomes/quality, and cost and financial aid.

Other factors include:

Graduation Rate

Retention Rate

Accreditation

Enrollment

GI Bill Gap Coverage/Yellow Ribbon Program Participation

Vet Center of Campus

TA Eligibility

"It is so rewarding to be selected as the best Career and Technical College for Veterans in the nation,” said ECPI University Executive Director of Military Education Bill Brown. "This is no small achievement and is a goal we stay focused on in all we do as a university because when we do, it means we are working as hard as possible to take care of our military and veteran students."

ECPI's fall 2018 enrollment was just under 13,000. It received five stars for the GI Bill gap coverage, and the military retention rate for full-time students is 47 percent. The military graduation rate at the Virginia Beach school is 57 percent.

Here's a Military Times rankings of the top ten Career and Technical Colleges:

ECPI University Gwinnett Technical College Savannah Technical College Dakota County Technical College Fayetteville Technical Community College Columbus State Community College Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology West Virginia University at Parkersburg Keiser University Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center

Click here for the full ranking.