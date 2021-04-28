Elizabeth City State University opening previously empty dorms to visiting officers

ECSU sent students home a few days ago. The university said these law enforcement officers are not staying in rooms that were occupied by students.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Elizabeth City State University said Wednesday night that the institution would be housing some law enforcement officers who were in town from other areas.

These officers are supporting the Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office in the wake of Andrew Brown, Jr.'s death.

Brown was shot and killed by a deputy last week, while the office was trying to serve a search warrant. Community members have been peacefully protesting since the day he died, April 21, for the release of body camera footage of the incident.

The university sent students home Sunday, but the statement said that choice "was made in anticipation of the City of Elizabeth City declaring a state of emergency on Monday morning."

The officers are not staying in rooms that were occupied by students, according to ECSU. The rooms they have were empty even when students were living on campus.

Here's the full text of the statement:

In response to a request from Elizabeth City leaders yesterday, ECSU provided previously empty residence hall space to help house officers from other jurisdictions who are assisting local police.

We are doing the best we can to support our community during this difficult time, working to ensure that citizens can exercise their first amendment right to protest safely and peacefully. As a public University, ECSU has an obligation to support other public agencies in times of need, just as we count on their help when the campus makes a request.

None of the rooms being used were previously occupied by students. The decision to close residence halls made on Sunday was made in anticipation of the City of Elizabeth City declaring a state of emergency on Monday morning.