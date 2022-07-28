Former NSU president, Dr. Marie McDemmond, passes away

She was the first African American woman to lead a four-year public higher education institution in the Commonwealth of Virginia, NSU said.

NORFOLK, Va. — Dr. Marie V. McDemmond, Norfolk State University’s third president, has passed away, the university announced Thursday.

Dr. McDemmond led NSU from 1997 to 2005.

According to the university, she was the first African American woman to lead a four-year public higher education institution in the Commonwealth of Virginia and the first woman to lead Norfolk State University.

Dr. McDemmond was the first person to make a $1 million donation to NSU, the university said.