Hampton Roads educators host forum on school safety, learning concerns

Teachers, parents, students and elected leaders came together in conversations at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk on Wednesday evening.

NORFOLK, Va. — Members of Virginia's education union led a discussion centered around school safety and learning concerns Wednesday evening. They united fellow teachers, parents, students and elected leaders in conversation.

More than 40 people in the crowd at Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk listened to panelists talk about the state of schools. Some of the most pressing issues discussed dealt with learning loss and a rise in disruptive student behavior.

Parent Keith Corrigan shared his family's experience with 13News Now, in a post-pandemic era.

"Most of my kids have been victims of bullying and harassment for the entire school year, and this is their first year back, first full year after COVID. It's not very encouraging," said Corrigan.

An uptick in behavioral incidents among students became one focal point of discussion at the forum, hosted by the Virginia Education Association.

"We have had the support of the board for increasing the number of social workers and school psychology positions over the last few years. Unfortunately, school psychology positions are hard to fill," said Dr. Monica Williams, a coordinator with the Department of Student Wellness at Norfolk Public Schools.

Speakers also describe an alarming dip in some students' academic performance. Virginia Beach City Public Schools board member Staci Martin offered a possible solution.

"An adjustment of our pacing and giving back the control of our pacing to our classroom teachers, rather than having to meet this statewide timeline," said Martin.

As for the social aspect, Norfolk Public Schools Board Member Dr. Noelle Gabriel encouraged sports students to get involved with sports.

"We have really invested quite a bit in our sports programs, starting in middle school and into high school. That gives students an opportunity, really, to be around other children, to be supervised," said Gabriel.

Leaders also recognized the importance of cultivating a safe space within school walls.

"We need to be able to support an environment where folks can express themselves, but also be able to look through the lens of another," said Norfolk School Board Member Rodney Jordan.

"For the students, I just smile at them when I see them. I hope my smile conveys that, 'Hey, I am someone you can come and talk to, you may not have me as a teacher,'" said Chesapeake special education teacher Andrea Bolden, who also serves as president for District N (Chesapeake, Suffolk and Portsmouth) of Virginia Education Association.

Those who attended and panelists alike highlighted the crucial role of community involvement. That goes for parents and their role at home, to maybe even volunteering at their child's school, as mentioned by Del. Angelia Williams Graves (D-90th District).

Virginia Beach parent Erika Guess, who also spoke on the panel Monday, brought attention to the following topic.

"I just want to impart one piece of practical advice that communities can employ to make communities safer and schools safer. That is secure storage for firearms," said Guess.

Moreover, multiple speakers touched on the importance of advocating for boosts in school funding.

"Lobby those folks who are not in support of public schools, at the state level," Del. Williams Graves added.