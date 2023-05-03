Virginia parents can register for tutoring microgrants. Here's how.

The K-12 Learning Acceleration Grants program will provide $1,500 grants to parents of school-age children for tutoring in different subjects.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia parents can now sign up for tutoring microgrants for their children provided by a program to address COVID-19 pandemic learning loss, Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration announced.

The K-12 Learning Acceleration Grants program will provide $1,500 grants to parents of school-age children for tutoring in English, mathematics, science and history, as well as foreign languages needed to meet diploma requirements.

Children from homes with family incomes at 300% or less of the federal poverty level could qualify for $3,000 grants.

The grant program is open to parents of any public, private, parochial or homeschooled K-12 student who lives in Virginia.