High school students encouraged to take jobs in manufacturing at hands-on summer camp

The “STIHL Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp” is back for its ninth year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — High school students across Hampton Roads took part in a technology and manufacturing-based summer camp, this weekend.

The annual STIHL Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp returned for the first time since the COVID pandemic. This is its ninth year.

It gives high school students hands-on experience in technology-based modern manufacturing.

“We really want to expose - not just the students but their parents as well - to what modern manufacturing is. It’s not this dirty, grimy job anymore," said Courtney Addison, STIHL's manager of talent development.

The camp is completely free: 34 students are taking part, split into 5 teams. This year, student teams were tasked with designing and manufacturing desk lamps using STIHL components.

“They have two hours to try mass produce as many of our prototypes - which this year is a lamp - within that two-hour timeframe," Addison said.

Event organizers say the camp is designed to not only teach students about hard work and collaboration but also the importance of planning and product quality. Addison said the camp is also a way to promote careers in modern manufacturing.

“We like to focus on what it is like to run a manufacturing facility so that includes budgeting, marketing, that includes the hands on-components as well," Addison said. "We want to expose students to the various job opportunities that are available in modern manufacturing - it’s not just working on the assembly line.”

The camp is also a friendly competition. A panel of judges picked a team they thought did the best job manufacturing the lamps. The winners got $1,000 each in scholarships.

Today's judges included: Rep. Jen Kiggans (R, VA-02); Commissioner of Virginia Department of Labor & Industry, Gary Pan; and Virginia Beach City Councilman Michael Berlucchi.

“It’s so fascinating seeing how the students develop even over the three days," Addison said. "Some of the students come in shy maybe a little hesitant, maybe they’ve never soldered or drilled before. By the end of the camp, they leave confident and ready and feeling like they can do more."