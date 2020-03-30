In move likely aimed at Liberty University, on-campus teaching halted

Governor Northam issued a statewide 'stay-at-home' order and directed all Virginia colleges to halt in-person instruction.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's governor has ordered all higher education institutions to stop any in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move is likely directed at Liberty University. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the policy Monday at a news conference.

The evangelical college in Lynchburg led by President Jerry Falwell Jr. has faced intense criticism over its decision to welcome students back to campus last week after the end of their spring break.