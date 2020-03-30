In move likely aimed at Liberty University, on-campus teaching halted

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia's governor has ordered all higher education institutions to stop any in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The move is likely directed at Liberty University. Gov. Ralph Northam announced the policy Monday at a news conference.
The evangelical college in Lynchburg led by President Jerry Falwell Jr. has faced intense criticism over its decision to welcome students back to campus last week after the end of their spring break.
The vast majority of classes have been moved online, but the university has said publicly that in-person instruction was necessary for a few select courses. A spokesman said he couldn't immediately comment on Northam's order.