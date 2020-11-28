Newport News Police, Fire departments organize drive-thru kid's book giveaway

They're partnering with the Newport News Public Library and Black Child Development Institute to prepare goodie bags and books for school-age children.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police and Fire departments are working together to give away books to children on December 5.

They're partnering with the Newport News Public Library and Black Child Development Institute to prepare goodie bags and books for children who are in school - any age from Kindergarten to seniors in high school.

The event will be hosted at the Newport News fire station No. 3, at 10454 Jefferson Avenue.

Parents and guardians can bring children by between 10 a.m. and noon.