School of logistics, maritime operations, supply chain coming to ODU

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University (ODU) leaders are looking to create a school for students to learn supply chain, logistics and maritime operations.

Those topics are already taught throughout ODU's colleges, but the new school would create a central location to coordinate the programs, the university said.

The university said the school will also support the work of the newly approved Maritime Consortium, which aims to promote and expand ODU's maritime-related resources.

Through the development of the consortium and the school, ODU can provide skills needed in supply chain, logistics and maritime operations, including data analytics, digital transformation, operational and innovation resources and training and research.

Students trained in supply chain, logistics and maritime operations can find various career opportunities, including with think tanks, businesses, health agencies and nonprofits.

The university's Board of Visitors approved a resolution to create the school, effective Oct. 15. The next step is getting approval from the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia.