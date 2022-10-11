ODU announces beer brewing class

The Beer Brewers Certificate course is a collaboration with the University of Richmond and the Coastal Virginia Brewery Alliance.

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University's School of Continuing Education is launching a Beer Brewers Certificate course, the university announced Tuesday.

The course will be launched in collaboration with the University of Richmond and the Coastal Virginia Brewery alliance.

The program will start March 13 and guide students through the entire craft brewing business, from procuring high-quality ingredients to proper handling and distribution.

The program will partner with local suppliers to highlight local, sustainable practices. According to ODU, there are 33 craft breweries in Hampton Roads, and there are 245 in the state of Virginia.

“The School of Continuing Education is thrilled to bring this world-class educational opportunity to ODU,” said Robert Doherty, director of the school. “Our collaboration with the University of Richmond and Coastal Virginia Brewery Alliance allows us to tap into an established program while tailoring it to meet the needs of Hampton Roads brewers.”

The program takes a year to complete and will be held annually. There are 11 modules grouped under three categories: Introduction to Brewing, Brew Science and Brewery Processes, and Brewing as a Business and Practical Experience.

The classes will be from 6-9 p.m. on Mondays in person at ODU and local breweries. The year-long program costs $2,499.