Schools in Hampton Roads are losing millions because of VDOE error

The Virginia Dept. of Education is acknowledging it made a mistake in calculating state aid for K-12 schools, leaving divisions with less school aid than expected.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A massive math error is hurting Virginia public schools across the state and here in Hampton Roads.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, school divisions will receive approximately $200 million less in school aid because of a calculating error made by an online tool. The tool determines school aid by a variety of factors, including funding from the state, how many students a division has, and how much property taxes an area takes in.

However, this year a miscalculation happened because of a failure to account for the eliminated state-grocery tax, that helped fund Virginia's school divisions.

This miscalculation is costing Hampton Roads schools millions:

In Portsmouth, school leaders project a reduction in Basic Aid revenue of $867,000 for 2022-23 and $2.14 million for 2023-24.

In Hampton, school leaders expect that the fiscal impact for 2022-2023 is $1.1 million. For 2023-2024, the impact is $2.8 million less than their original budget forecast.

In Virginia Beach, the costs are even higher. In 2022-2023 school leaders believe they have a reduction of $3.2 million, and in 2023-2024, the number climbs to $8 million.

Spokespersons from Norfolk and Newport News school divisions said they are working to determine what the final fiscal impact could look like.

Kathleen Slinde, president of the Virginia Beach Education Association, said the lack of school aid aggravates an already tense situation.

"The state's original budget was only 10% where normally the state budget is 30% of the money to go to education, and so we are already short," said Slinde.

Slinde said if monetary aid does not come from the state, then it typically results in teachers paying out of pocket. She fears this will add to the burnout several teachers have felt for the past years.

"When the programs that we must include in our public education system are not funded adequately from the state, then the cuts that need to be made... make it that much harder on the people who do the jobs," said Slinde.