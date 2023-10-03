Educators prepare for first public hearing of Virginia's History Standards in Williamsburg, after months of public criticism

The hearing is the only one scheduled in the Hampton Roads area and just one of six planned across Virginia.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Monday marks the first of several public hearings held by the Virginia Department of Education over the latest version of the drafted History and Social Studies Standards of Learning.

The process, updated and completed every seven years, has been filled with months of public backlash from citizens, concerned parents, educators, and even lawmakers.

Transparency and content have been the main focus of concern from public comments, dating back to VDOE meetings from last summer. However, this will be the first of the community public hearings across the Commonwealth that run this March.

“We noticed a lack of focus on skillset and more added information, which leads to the concern of written memorization and more and more students may not have developed skills like argumentative skills," Alynn Parham said, who is a history teacher in Williamsburg and the President of the Williamsburg/James City Education Association.

The Virginia Education Association has publicly disapproved of previous versions of the Standards. The most recent draft from January, which was accepted for first review by the Board of Education in February, combines elements from a criticized November version and an August draft. The August draft was started under the previous Ralph Northam administration and also included more developed Curriculum Frameworks as well.

“A lot of us, including myself, felt like this was kind of rushed. Also overall concerning, as to the experts looking at and adding or taking away standards," she said.

This meeting comes weeks after the sudden resignation of State Superintendent Jillian Balow, appointed by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

“Now people are questioning who’s going to step in and carry that role? Will this person be an expert in public education?" Parham asked.

Monday’s public hearing in Williamsburg is the only hearing serving the greater Hampton Roads area, starting at 7 p.m.