Va. House passes bill regulating explicit content in schools; Now, it goes to Gov. Youngkin

The House of Delegates has passed legislation on a party-line vote that requires schools to notify parents if their children are assigned books with sexually explicit content.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Siobhan Dunnavant, has already passed the Senate. It now goes to Gov. Glenn Youngkin for his signature.

He is expected to sign it — it is one of several dozen bills he identified as a legislative priority.

The bill, which passed the House on a 52-46 vote Monday, also requires that students be given an alternative assignment if parents object to the materials.