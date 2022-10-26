Virginia NAACP weighs in on the transgender policy proposal in schools

The president of the organization said the proposal violates state and federal law.

RICHMOND, Va. — Leaders with the Virginia NAACP called Glenn Youngkin’s proposed policies discriminatory and a violation of law.

“The 2022 Model Policies violate the First Amendment rights of children in Virginia schools,” said Robert Barnette, Jr., the president of the Virginia NAACP.

He said these policies are set to divide Virginia and discriminate against students.

"Students do not 'shed their constitutional rights to freedom of speech or expression at the schoolhouse gate,'" he said.

Barnette said the policies will likely result in discrimination on the basis of sex, gender and race.

“The policies are poorly thought out and poorly written solutions to a non-existent problem,” Barnette said.

Under the proposed policies, students must use bathrooms and locker rooms corresponding to their gender at birth. School staff must only refer to a student’s name and pronouns on their official record unless a parent says otherwise. Youngkin said the proposed changes will give parents a choice.

“Parents have not lost any rights that they had already had,” Barnette said. "These rules will do more harm than good for Virginia students."

“Researchers have found that when transgender youth are allowed to use their chosen names, their risk of suicide and depression decreases,” he said.

Barnette said the biggest concern is other states will follow these policies.

“We want to speak out and make sure that all students’ rights are protected,” he said.