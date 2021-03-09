Could virtual learning replace snow days? New state law gives school divisions the option

Students will step foot inside their classrooms next week. But, a new state bill is keeping virtual learning days on the back burner.

It gives school divisions the option to call a virtual learning day when severe weather or an emergency closes schools.

Virtual days could count for snow or unexpected situations like a broken A/C system.

The Virginia Department of Education is working to approve division guidelines. A spokesperson said before declaring a virtual day, school leaders would need to check off multiple boxes like making sure students had power and materials to learn, meals provided and more.

Newport News mother of two Jenn Minter hopes her division won’t pass on coveted snow days.

“They will be sitting at their computer, looking outside wanting to play in the snow, instead of focusing on their schoolwork anyways,” Minter said.

But Virginia Beach mom Katie Brinson doesn’t mind her son hopping online if schools close.

“The last year and a half of his education has been really disrupted, so the more he is able to get on and learn, I am cool with it,” Brinson said.

Divisions would also need to make sure students in special programs have support. Annie Earls said her daughter has autism and learns best in the classroom.

“Snow days, understandable,” Earls said. “But using virtual days and saying they are equitable for all learners on days that maybe we could have been in the classroom is a different story. Because kids that have autism or other needs that cannot be met over a computer, the word equity is just not true.”

Virginia Beach Education Association President Kathleen Slinde said teachers would need advanced notice.

“If teachers are at home and weather changes quickly, they won’t be prepared to go virtually, Slinde said. “So probably if it were an inclement weather day, it would remain an inclement weather day.”

No matter what, Minter said her kids will still turn their pajamas inside out in hopes of a snow day this winter.

“If we had tons of snow days it would be one thing, but we are so limited on our snow days, let the kids have some fun,” Minter said.