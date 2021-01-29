VMI could alter honor court over racial disparity concerns

Retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins is reviewing the system following The Washington Post’s reporting and concerns voiced by VMI graduates.

LEXINGTON, Va. — The interim superintendent for the Virginia Military Institute said he’s considering changes to its student-run justice system over concerns that it expels Black students at a disproportionately high rate.

The Washington Post reported Friday that retired Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins is reviewing the system following the newspaper’s reporting and concerns voiced by VMI graduates.

Wins was appointed VMI’s first Black leader amid a state-ordered investigation into racism at the nation’s oldest state-supported military college.

He told the Post he’s considering a requirement that student juries must be unanimous before convicting a cadet.