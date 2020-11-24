York County public schools shift to remote learning

Superintendent Victor Shandor sent a letter to families on Monday, sharing concerns of a potential spike in coronavirus cases after the holidays.

YORKTOWN, Va. — The York County School Division is temporarily going back to remote learning.

Superintendent Victor Shandor sent a letter to families on Monday, sharing concerns of a potential spike in coronavirus cases after the holidays.

Next week -- November 30 to December 4 -- and the week after winter break, everyone will go back to the remote schedule. Employees will still show up for work on-site.

This will also shift the target dates to get grades 7 through 12 students to the hybrid model. The date adjustments are listed below:

November 30 - Staff report 4 days in-person to prepare for shift to Hybrid; all students temporarily learn in Remote Model

- Grades 7,8, 9 or 12 could possibly begin Hybrid Model* February 1 - Remaining grades could possibly begin Hybrid Model