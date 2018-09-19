NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says the Department of Homeland Security's investigative office in Virginia is "rife with offensive and racially hostile behavior."

According to a July report obtained by The Virginian-Pilot , investigators found that a supervisor had called black and Hispanic employees "monkeys" and an agent had a photo of a black child in a fried-chicken bucket.

The commission ordered the Norfolk office to give employees race-based harassment training, post a notice about the findings and consider disciplining the two responsible.

The decision issued in July comes after Special Agent Albert Whitney filed a complaint. The EEOC ruled Whitney hadn't been a discrimination victim, but the decision says other black employees were subject to the conduct based on their race.

The office and Whitney's attorney are appealing the ruling.

