x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

News

Floss boss: Virginia dental student gets $10k to pursue invention

VCU student Christina Gordon first developed her idea for the Proxy-Flosser when she was 10 years old and looking for a better way to complete the tedious task.
Credit: Andrey Popov - stock.adobe.com

RICHMOND, Va. — A dental student at Virginia Commonwealth University has been awarded $10,000 by her school to develop a prototype for her invention to help those wearing braces floss between their teeth. 

Student Christina Gordon first developed her idea for the Proxy-Flosser when she was 10 years old and looking for a better way to complete the tedious task.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that she didn’t think much else about her invention until she enrolled in dental school. 

She said she was shocked to learn that a better product still hadn’t been invented, and she began making inquiries about whether her Proxy-Flosser was marketable. 

She won $10,000 from VCU’s Innovation Gateway, which helps faculty and students commercialize their innovations.