Bon Secours moving emergency services from Norfolk to Portsmouth

Bon Secours will be shifting all acute care and emergency services from the DePaul Medical Center in Norfolk to the Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Bon Secours health system announced they would be shifting all acute care and emergency services from the DePaul Medical Center in Norfolk to the Maryview Medical Center in Portsmouth.

The DePaul Medical Center will still offer physician and community health care.

"With a current average daily census between 20-30 patients a day and little significant increase related to the patient population impacted by COVID-19, combined with a significant decrease in demand for emergency care as access to care has expanded, DePaul Medical Center’s acute and emergency care services no longer serve a vital need in the Norfolk community," the spokesperson wrote.

By April, Bon Secours patients looking for emergency, inpatient or acute care on the Southside will have to go to Portsmouth's Maryview campus.

"Robust efforts have been taken over the years to help sustain acute and emergency hospital operations at the facility," read the release. "While these efforts offered temporary benefit, they were not enough to sustain acute and emergency care in an environment of significant decline."