CHKD receives $1 million in federal funding to expand mental health programs

NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Hampton Roads, CHKD leaders say the virus continues to impact the mental health of young people.
Now, they hope that new federal dollars will help families in need.
“We’ve seen kids who are in distress for a lot of different reasons,” said Dr. Dan Spencer, the associate chief of Psychiatry and Mental Health Services at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.
Anxiety and depression are just some of the challenges Spencer has seen an influx of in children over the last few years.
As health leaders work to provide care, they’re met with their own set of concerns.
“There’s been an ongoing shortage of services and providers for kids as well,” he said.
New federal funding secured by Congressman Bobby Scott hopes to address these challenges.
$1 million hopes to help the hospital system expand their mental health programs.
Monday morning, Rep. Scott presented the check to hospital leaders and staff. It's part of more than $35 million in funding for community projects across the state's third congressional district.
Bryant Thomas, the director of government relations at CHKD, said leaders will offer more inpatient services for mental health for children.
“We are going to be opening up 60 inpatient beds. We have 24 that are available now. Then, we’re going to offer outpatient services in the community as well on the Peninsula and in Virginia Beach,” he explained.
Congressman Bobby Scott says these funds will help a long list of families waiting for mental health care.
“You can’t have a waiting list of 3,500 people in need of mental health services and not expect problems to occur. So, this will go a long way in providing services,” Rep. Scott said.
Congressman Scott also secured funding for the following:
- $1,594,355 for An Achievable Dream, Newport News, supplemental recovery supports
- $11,250,000 for the removal of toxic sediments at Money Point, Chesapeake
- $1,000,000 for mental health programming at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters,
- $3,000,000 for the City of Norfolk LED Streetlight Upgrades
- $3,000,000 for the Dr. Clarence V. Cuffee Community Center Aquatic Facility, Chesapeake
- $2,500,000 for the City of Franklin to reconstruct the Armory to serve as a community center
- $760,000 for the Gun Violence and Violent Crime Reduction Initiative in Newport News
- $4,600,000 for the Hampton Gun Violence Intervention Program
- $850,000 for the Hampton Roads Workforce Council Training System
- $2,200,000 for Hampton University’s Workforce Development and Allied Health Services Program
- $807,137 for the Portsmouth Community Health Center for a Traveling Vehicle for Good Dental Health
- $677,000 for the Soundscapes to expand access to arts education to more students
- $687,680 for the STEMConnect: NASA STEM Literacy & Community Enrichment at the Virginia Air and Space Center
- $750,000 for the Tyler's Beach Harbor/Marina Facility Improvements in Isle of Wight
- $2,000,000 for infrastructure improvements for the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas