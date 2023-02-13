CHKD receives $1 million in federal funding to expand mental health programs

It's part of over $35 million in funding secured by Congressman Bobby Scott for community projects across Virginia’s 3rd District.

NORFOLK, Va. — Nearly three years after the COVID-19 pandemic hit Hampton Roads, CHKD leaders say the virus continues to impact the mental health of young people.

Now, they hope that new federal dollars will help families in need.

“We’ve seen kids who are in distress for a lot of different reasons,” said Dr. Dan Spencer, the associate chief of Psychiatry and Mental Health Services at Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters.

Anxiety and depression are just some of the challenges Spencer has seen an influx of in children over the last few years.

As health leaders work to provide care, they’re met with their own set of concerns.

“There’s been an ongoing shortage of services and providers for kids as well,” he said.

New federal funding secured by Congressman Bobby Scott hopes to address these challenges.

$1 million hopes to help the hospital system expand their mental health programs.

Monday morning, Rep. Scott presented the check to hospital leaders and staff. It's part of more than $35 million in funding for community projects across the state's third congressional district.

Bryant Thomas, the director of government relations at CHKD, said leaders will offer more inpatient services for mental health for children.

“We are going to be opening up 60 inpatient beds. We have 24 that are available now. Then, we’re going to offer outpatient services in the community as well on the Peninsula and in Virginia Beach,” he explained.

Congressman Bobby Scott says these funds will help a long list of families waiting for mental health care.

“You can’t have a waiting list of 3,500 people in need of mental health services and not expect problems to occur. So, this will go a long way in providing services,” Rep. Scott said.

Congressman Scott also secured funding for the following: