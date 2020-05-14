Accomack County asks Northam to delay Phase One reopening of county due to continued coronavirus concerns

The Board of Supervisors voted 5-4 to make the request of Gov. Ralph Northam. It drafted a letter explaining the reason it was asking for the delay.

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — The Accomack County Board of Supervisors said it's not ready for the first step towards reopening the county which, like all of Virginia, has been affected by coronavirus closures.

Board members voted 5-4 Wednesday night to ask Gov. Ralph Northam to allow them to delay Phase One reopening which was set to begin for most of the state at 12 a.m. on May 15.

Northam issued an executive order that would allow certain businesses, places, and services affected by the COVID-19 closures to start operating somewhat normally, but not fully, again. Because Northern Virginia had not met certain medical benchmarks that health officials use to gauge if coronavirus restrictions may be eased, the governor issued another executive order that allowed cities and counties in Northen Virginia to delay Phase One until May 29.

In a letter dated May 14, the Accomack County Board of Supervisors explained to Northam that it requested similar consideration given to Northern Virginia because of concerns about the "high number of positive COVID-19 cases in Accomack County and the significant number and size of outbreaks that have occured within its borders."

As of May 14, the Virginia Department of Health's website showed there had been 593 cases of COVID-19 in the county. That's an increase of about 8% when you look at the number reported on May 13.

VDH said eight people in Accomack had died because of the disease.

When you look at the numbers for Northampton County, which sits to the south of Accomack County on the Eastern Shore, there had been 184 cases, but 12 deaths.

Board members expressed concern that the number of cases in Accomack continued to grow at an "alarming rate." The board said that county health officials pointed out because of a recent increase in testing that had taken place, the number of positive cases could shoot up by more than 50% in a matter of days.