After 7 COVID-19 cases, 4 Dare County schools to close for cleaning

DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Thursday morning, Dare County Schools shared news that it would be closing four schools for deep cleaning, after there were seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at those schools.

This affects Kitty Hawk Elementary School (where there was one case), First Flight Elementary School (where there was one case), First Flight Middle School (where there were two cases) and Manteo Elementary School (where there were three cases).

According to a letter from Superintendent John Farrelly, more than 200 people came into contact with the people who tested positive. They have been asked to start quarantining themselves, to prevent any further spread of the virus.

First Flight Middle School will reopen on November 16. The other three schools will reopen on November 13.

Here's a copy of the letter Farrelly sent to families on Wednesday:

DCS families,

Good afternoon. I apologize for the email on Veteran’s Day. I am writing to you to inform you that we have been notified of seven (7) new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Dare County Schools:

Kitty Hawk Elementary School (1)

First Flight Elementary School (1)

Manteo Elementary School (3)

First Flight Middle School (2)

Upon initiation of contact tracing, the Dare County Department of Health and Human Services has identified over two-hundred (200) direct contacts in these schools who will begin quarantining immediately following NC Department of Health and Human Services guidelines.

DCS is going to close KHES, FFES, MES and FFMS tomorrow (11/12) for all students and staff so that our district safety team can deep cleanse and sanitize these buildings.

In addition, First Flight Middle School will also be closed on Friday (11/13). Ten (10) additional staff members have to be quarantined based on today’s confirmed cases. Thus, it will be impossible to effectively staff the school before Monday. FFMS will reopen on Monday, November 16.

Sincerely,