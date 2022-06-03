See which areas in Virginia are now seeing declining COVID-19 'Growth trajectories'

There are now 12 localities across the state that report "high" CDC community levels, a drop compared to weeks past

NORFOLK, Va. — According to research from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute and Virginia Department of Health, some health districts in the commonwealth are now seeing declining COVID-19 "growth trajectories."

Previous modeling showed that as recently as late May, all 35 health districts in Virginia were experiencing either "in surge" in "in growth" growth trajectories. In the Institute's most recent modeling, there were seven health districts in the state that were experiencing now considered in the "declining" tier, including the cities of Norfolk and Chesapeake. That number jumps to ten when including the health districts that are also in a "plateau" stage.

According to VDH, state case rates may have declined 'slightly' from week to week. They note that it remains unclear how Memorial Day weekend celebrations may impact these trends.

Another metric used are the changing CDC Community levels, which takes into account more than just total case numbers, but also cases per 100,000 people, hospitalizations and percentage of severe infections.

In the Institute's previous modeling, it noted that there were 27 localities (cities or counties) that met the "high" threshold for CDC's community levels, which means masks are recommended in indoor situations.

But as of this weekend, there are 12 localities that meet this threshold, none of which are in Hampton Roads.