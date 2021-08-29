Controversy swirls after Virginia Beach mayor's commentary on masks

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer is facing criticism for his remarks on the effectiveness of masks. 13News Now compares what the mayor and health experts say.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mayor Bobby Dyer's comments stem from a discussion Tuesday about whether to social distance inside council chambers.

"His comments were completely inappropriate," said Del. Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D-Virginia Beach). She posted a portion of Tuesday's council work session on social media.

Fowler is upset by Mayor Bobby Dyer's comments on mask wearing.

"I can tell you, masks really don't give much protection. And the other thing is, the social distancing, they said three feet would have been adequate," said Mayor Dyer.



Updated school guidance from the CDC recommends at least three feet of distancing paired with universal masking indoors.

Mayor Dyer's comments on masks contradicts studies from national health experts, like those with the CDC or American Medical Association. And according to a study backed by the World Health Organization, face masks reduce the chance of infection by more than 80 percent.

“I think to say that masks aren’t effective is not what we’re hearing. I don’t know. I’m getting a little nervous here by some of the things I’ve heard said," said City Council Member Barbara Henley.

Acting Health Director for Virginia Beach Dr. Nancy Welch declined our interview request. However, she's advocated for the effectiveness of mask wearing during her time as health director in Chesapeake.

Mayor Dyer could not talk on camera Saturday, but he doubled down on his remarks by email.

Dyer is a physical therapist. He said—in part—that he has more than four decades of experience, along with yearly training and certification in infectious disease prevention.

Dyer also told 13News Now that "if Fowler and company want people to get vaccinated, requiring continued use of masks is a disincentive."

"If I saw someone with a mask, I realize they're taking every precaution possible," said Fowler.

The entire discussion, again, stemmed from a council member's request to distance inside council chambers. No one objected, but it appears city staff will look into installing plastic partitions instead.