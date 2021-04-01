Where to receive your coronavirus vaccine in the Carolinas

For the first time, select members of the public will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine as county health departments move into Phase 1B vaccine distribution.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beginning of the Phase 1B coronavirus vaccine distribution marks the first time any member of the public have been eligible to receive the vaccine. Phase 1A, which begin in December, was limited to health care workers treating COVID-19 patients and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.

Each county will move from Phase 1A to Phase 1B independently in this county-by-county rollout. Factors contributing to the progress of phases including the available supply of the vaccine and the progress through the previous phase. The process for making reservations will vary by county and not all counties have announced plans publicly yet.

Everyone will need to receive two doses of the coronavirus vaccine in order for it to be effective.

County-by-county coronavirus vaccine distribution status

When and how to reserve appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for counties in North Carolina and South Carolina near Charlotte.

Alexander County

Current Phase: 1A. 1B Group 1 vaccinations will begin Jan. 6.

1A. 1B Group 1 vaccinations will begin Jan. 6. Who is eligible: Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: Yes

Yes How to make a reservation: Call 828-352-7724

Call 828-352-7724 Where will vaccines be administered?

Wed, Fri:

Alexander Co Health Dept

338 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville



Thurs, Jan 7:

Alexander Senior Center

730 7th St SW, Taylorsville

Wed, Fri: Alexander Co Health Dept 338 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville Thurs, Jan 7: Alexander Senior Center 730 7th St SW, Taylorsville Which manufacture: TBA

TBA County hotline: 828-352-7724

Anson County

Current Phase: 1A.

1A. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: TBA

TBA How to make a reservation: TBA

TBA Which manufacture: TBA

Ashe County

Current Phase: 1A with Phase 1B Group 1 beginning Jan. 11.

1A with Phase 1B Group 1 beginning Jan. 11. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: TBA

TBA How to make a reservation: Through an online form or by calling (828) 795-1970

or by calling (828) 795-1970 Where will vaccines be administered: 413 McConnell St, Jefferson, NC

413 McConnell St, Jefferson, NC Which manufacture: TBA

Avery County

We hope to have this information shortly

Burke County

Current Phase: 1A.

1A. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: TBA

TBA How to make a reservation: TBA

TBA Which manufacture: TBA

Cabarrus County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 6.

1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 6. Who is eligible: Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: No, but you must print and complete this form

No, but you must print and complete this form What documentation is required: Bring copy of insurance card showing both the front and back. Bring proof of ID that qualifies them as being in Phase 1A or Phase 1B.

Bring copy of insurance card showing both the front and back. Bring proof of ID that qualifies them as being in Phase 1A or Phase 1B. Where will the vaccine be administered:

Cabarrus Arena and Events Center

4751 NC-49, Concord

Cabarrus Arena and Events Center 4751 NC-49, Concord When will vaccines be administered:

10 a.m. on Jan. 6, Jan. 10, Jan. 12, Jan. 14

10 a.m. on Jan. 6, Jan. 10, Jan. 12, Jan. 14 Which manufacture: TBA

Caldwell County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning no sooner than Jan. 11.

1A with 1B beginning no sooner than Jan. 11. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: The health department is currently keeping a list of people who wish to be vaccinated. To be added to that list, call the COVID Vaccine Line at (828) 426-8486 or the Emergency Operations Center at (828) 426-8605.

The health department is currently keeping a list of people who wish to be vaccinated. To be added to that list, call the COVID Vaccine Line at (828) 426-8486 or the Emergency Operations Center at (828) 426-8605. Where will the vaccine be administered:

Health Department, 2345 Morganton Blvd, Lenoir

Health Department, 2345 Morganton Blvd, Lenoir Which manufacture: TBA

Catawba County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 11.

1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 11. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: Yes

How to make a reservation: Patients of Catawba Valley Medical Group can check the website or call the CVHS hotline 828-326-3993

Patients of Catawba Valley Medical Group can check the website or call the CVHS hotline 828-326-3993 Where will the vaccine be administered: The location is shared with patients after appointments are confirmed. The location is not available publicly.

Which manufacture: TBA

Chester County

We hope to have this information soon

Chesterfield County

We hope to have this information soon

Cleveland County

We hope to have this information soon

Gaston County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 8.

1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 8. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: Yes

How to make a reservation: The County has set up a hotline for residents to call to begin the pre-registration process for the vaccination clinic. That number is 704-866-3170. County employees will staff the hotline from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. If all operators are busy, residents can leave a voicemail, and a county staffer will return their call to begin the registration process.

The County has set up a hotline for residents to call to begin the pre-registration process for the vaccination clinic. That number is 704-866-3170. County employees will staff the hotline from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. If all operators are busy, residents can leave a voicemail, and a county staffer will return their call to begin the registration process. Where will the vaccine be administered:

Gastonia Farmer's Market

410 E Long Ave

Gastonia, NC 28054

Gastonia Farmer's Market 410 E Long Ave Gastonia, NC 28054 Which manufacture: TBA

Iredell County

Current Phase: Phase 1A with Phase 1B Group 1 beginning by Jan. 8

Phase 1A with Phase 1B Group 1 beginning by Jan. 8 Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: You must call or e-mail ahead

How to make a reservation: Email Iredell.publicinfo@co.iredell.nc.us or call the Iredell County Health Department at 704-878-5300

Email Iredell.publicinfo@co.iredell.nc.us or call the Iredell County Health Department at 704-878-5300 Where will the vaccine be administered: TBA

TBA Which manufacture: TBA

Lancaster County

We hope to have this information soon

Lincoln County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B reservations beginning Jan. 6

1A with 1B reservations beginning Jan. 6 Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: Yes with reservations for Phase 1B Group 1 beginning Jan. 6.

Yes with reservations for Phase 1B Group 1 beginning Jan. 6. How to make a reservation: Call 704-479-2202

Call 704-479-2202 How to make a reservation: TBA

TBA Which manufacture: TBA

Mecklenburg County, including the City of Charlotte

Current Phase: 1A. 1B Group 1 vaccinations will begin Jan. 6.

1A. 1B Group 1 vaccinations will begin Jan. 6. Who is eligible: Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.

Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition. Do I need a reservation: Yes

Yes How to make a reservation: Eligible Phase 1b Group 1 members may make a first dose appointment online at: mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/. Phone appointments may be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5. If you leave a message, they will attempt to return your call within 24-48 business hours.

Eligible Phase 1b Group 1 members may make a first dose appointment online at: mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/. Phone appointments may be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5. If you leave a message, they will attempt to return your call within 24-48 business hours. Note: Appointments for 75+ to get vaccinated through the county in January are completely booked. Atrium and Novant will be notifying its patients with information on how they can still be vaccinated.

Appointments for 75+ to get vaccinated through the county in January are completely booked. Atrium and Novant will be notifying its patients with information on how they can still be vaccinated. Where will vaccines be administered? To access parking for the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bojangles' Coliseum BOplex, please use the entrance on Briar Creek Road. Briar Creek Road is exit 244 on East Independence Blvd. For close parking, please use sections 10-15 in the parking lot.

To access parking for the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bojangles' Coliseum BOplex, please use the entrance on Briar Creek Road. Briar Creek Road is exit 244 on East Independence Blvd. For close parking, please use sections 10-15 in the parking lot. Which manufacture: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Is documentation required: Any form of ID that verifies your name, age, and address.

Rowan County

Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning Jan. 11

1A with 1B beginning Jan. 11 Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B is any adult over 75 years old.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B is any adult over 75 years old. Do I need a reservation: No

Where will the vaccine be administered:

West End plaza

1935 Jake Alexander Blvd W

Salisbury, NC 28147.

West End plaza 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd W Salisbury, NC 28147. When will the vaccine be administered:

Monday - Friday from 9:30 AM - 3:30 PM

Monday - Friday from 9:30 AM - 3:30 PM Which manufacture: TBA

Stanly County

Current Phase: 1A.

1A. Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Do I need a reservation: TBA

TBA How to make a reservation: TBA

TBA Which manufacture: TBA

Union County

Current Phase: Phase 1A with Phase 1B beginning Jan. 11

Phase 1A with Phase 1B beginning Jan. 11 Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B is any adult over 75 years old.

Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B is any adult over 75 years old. Do I need a reservation: TBA

How to make a reservation: Information is expected to be announced some time on Jan. 5

Information is expected to be announced some time on Jan. 5 Which manufacture: TBA

Watauga County