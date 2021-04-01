Where to receive your coronavirus vaccine in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The beginning of the Phase 1B coronavirus vaccine distribution marks the first time any member of the public have been eligible to receive the vaccine. Phase 1A, which begin in December, was limited to health care workers treating COVID-19 patients and the staff and residents of long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.
Each county will move from Phase 1A to Phase 1B independently in this county-by-county rollout. Factors contributing to the progress of phases including the available supply of the vaccine and the progress through the previous phase. The process for making reservations will vary by county and not all counties have announced plans publicly yet.
Everyone will need to receive two doses of the coronavirus vaccine in order for it to be effective.
County-by-county coronavirus vaccine distribution status
When and how to reserve appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for counties in North Carolina and South Carolina near Charlotte.
Alexander County
- Current Phase: 1A. 1B Group 1 vaccinations will begin Jan. 6.
- Who is eligible: Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
- Do I need a reservation: Yes
- How to make a reservation: Call 828-352-7724
- Where will vaccines be administered?
Wed, Fri:
Alexander Co Health Dept
338 1st Ave SW, Taylorsville
Thurs, Jan 7:
Alexander Senior Center
730 7th St SW, Taylorsville
- Which manufacture: TBA
- County hotline: 828-352-7724
Anson County
- Current Phase: 1A.
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.
- Do I need a reservation: TBA
- How to make a reservation: TBA
- Which manufacture: TBA
Ashe County
- Current Phase: 1A with Phase 1B Group 1 beginning Jan. 11.
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
- Do I need a reservation: TBA
- How to make a reservation: Through an online form or by calling (828) 795-1970
- Where will vaccines be administered: 413 McConnell St, Jefferson, NC
- Which manufacture: TBA
Avery County
- We hope to have this information shortly
Burke County
- Current Phase: 1A.
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.
- Do I need a reservation: TBA
- How to make a reservation: TBA
- Which manufacture: TBA
Cabarrus County
- Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 6.
- Who is eligible: Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
- Do I need a reservation: No, but you must print and complete this form
- What documentation is required: Bring copy of insurance card showing both the front and back. Bring proof of ID that qualifies them as being in Phase 1A or Phase 1B.
- Where will the vaccine be administered:
Cabarrus Arena and Events Center
4751 NC-49, Concord
- When will vaccines be administered:
10 a.m. on Jan. 6, Jan. 10, Jan. 12, Jan. 14
- Which manufacture: TBA
Caldwell County
- Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning no sooner than Jan. 11.
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
- Do I need a reservation: The health department is currently keeping a list of people who wish to be vaccinated. To be added to that list, call the COVID Vaccine Line at (828) 426-8486 or the Emergency Operations Center at (828) 426-8605.
- Where will the vaccine be administered:
Health Department, 2345 Morganton Blvd, Lenoir
- Which manufacture: TBA
Catawba County
- Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 11.
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
- Do I need a reservation: Yes
- How to make a reservation: Patients of Catawba Valley Medical Group can check the website or call the CVHS hotline 828-326-3993
Where will the vaccine be administered: The location is shared with patients after appointments are confirmed. The location is not available publicly.
Which manufacture: TBA
Chester County
- We hope to have this information soon
Chesterfield County
- We hope to have this information soon
Cleveland County
- We hope to have this information soon
Gaston County
- Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning on Jan. 8.
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
- Do I need a reservation: Yes
- How to make a reservation: The County has set up a hotline for residents to call to begin the pre-registration process for the vaccination clinic. That number is 704-866-3170. County employees will staff the hotline from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. If all operators are busy, residents can leave a voicemail, and a county staffer will return their call to begin the registration process.
- Where will the vaccine be administered:
Gastonia Farmer's Market
410 E Long Ave
Gastonia, NC 28054
- Which manufacture: TBA
Iredell County
- Current Phase: Phase 1A with Phase 1B Group 1 beginning by Jan. 8
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
- Do I need a reservation: You must call or e-mail ahead
- How to make a reservation: Email Iredell.publicinfo@co.iredell.nc.us or call the Iredell County Health Department at 704-878-5300
- Where will the vaccine be administered: TBA
- Which manufacture: TBA
Lancaster County
- We hope to have this information soon
Lincoln County
- Current Phase: 1A with 1B reservations beginning Jan. 6
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.
- Do I need a reservation: Yes with reservations for Phase 1B Group 1 beginning Jan. 6.
- How to make a reservation: Call 704-479-2202
- Which manufacture: TBA
Mecklenburg County, including the City of Charlotte
- Current Phase: 1A. 1B Group 1 vaccinations will begin Jan. 6.
- Who is eligible: Phase 1B Group 1 is for anyone 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. People do not have to have a chronic health condition.
- Do I need a reservation: Yes
- How to make a reservation: Eligible Phase 1b Group 1 members may make a first dose appointment online at: mecknc.gov/COVID-19 or https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/83g1hcpv/. Phone appointments may be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5. If you leave a message, they will attempt to return your call within 24-48 business hours.
- Note: Appointments for 75+ to get vaccinated through the county in January are completely booked. Atrium and Novant will be notifying its patients with information on how they can still be vaccinated.
- Where will vaccines be administered? To access parking for the COVID-19 vaccination site at the Bojangles' Coliseum BOplex, please use the entrance on Briar Creek Road. Briar Creek Road is exit 244 on East Independence Blvd. For close parking, please use sections 10-15 in the parking lot.
- Which manufacture: Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
- Is documentation required: Any form of ID that verifies your name, age, and address.
Rowan County
- Current Phase: 1A with 1B beginning Jan. 11
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B is any adult over 75 years old.
- Do I need a reservation: No
- Where will the vaccine be administered:
West End plaza
1935 Jake Alexander Blvd W
Salisbury, NC 28147.
- When will the vaccine be administered:
Monday - Friday from 9:30 AM - 3:30 PM
- Which manufacture: TBA
Stanly County
- Current Phase: 1A.
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities.
- Do I need a reservation: TBA
- How to make a reservation: TBA
- Which manufacture: TBA
Union County
- Current Phase: Phase 1A with Phase 1B beginning Jan. 11
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B is any adult over 75 years old.
- Do I need a reservation: TBA
- How to make a reservation: Information is expected to be announced some time on Jan. 5
- Which manufacture: TBA
Watauga County
- Current Phase: Phase 1A with Phase 1B beginning Jan. 11
- Who is eligible: Phase 1A is only healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients, and the staff and residence of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B is any adult over 75 years old.
- How to make a reservation: Fill out this form online form or call the COVID-19 call center (828) 795-1970
- Where will the vaccine be administered:
126 Poplar Grove Connector
Boone, NC 28607
- Which manufacture: TBA