$1,200 stimulus checks: Saturday deadline for some who haven't received it

People who typically don't have to file tax returns but have not yet received their coronavirus stimulus payment still have a chance to get it.

Saturday at 3 p.m. EST is the deadline for some Americans who have not yet received their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check, or $500 supplemental payment for qualifying children, to apply.

Congress passed the CARES Act in March, giving individuals who made $75,000 or less, or couples who made $150,000 or less, a one-time direct payment of $1,200. Those with dependent children under the age of 17 received an additional $500 per child.

But not everyone, particularly those with little to no income, has received their payments.

The IRS says anyone who was not required to file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can register for the Economic Impact Payment by using the non-filers tool before the deadline. These typically involve low-income families -- below $12,200 annual income for individuals or below $24,400 for married couples who cannot be claimed as a dependent by others.

Some federal beneficiaries received their stimulus check, but may have failed to register for the $500 additional child payment. Saturday's deadline allows them to register for that supplemental payment.

"Those eligible to provide this information include people with qualifying children who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Railroad Retirement benefits and Veterans Affairs Compensation and Pension (C&P) benefits and did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019," the IRS said in a statement.

Those using the non-filers tool can get direct deposit or have a check mailed to them. Status of the payment can be tracked online two weeks after the registration.