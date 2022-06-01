Virginia Beach clinic sees teens getting COVID-19 booster shots

More families in Hampton Roads are signing up and lining up for a COVID-19 vaccine.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Wednesday, the CDC gave 12 to 15-year-olds the green light to get a Pfizer booster five months after their second dose.

Immediately following the announcement, Kandy Castellano of Virginia Beach jumped at the chance to make appointments for three of her older kids between the ages of 13 and 16.

“I do not like how this variant is everywhere. We’re just trying to do our part, protect ourselves, protect everybody else. So, I figure as soon as they can get vaccinated, we’re doing it," said Castellano.

They lined up at Brookwood Elementary School Thursday night.

More teens are lining up for a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.



This VB family thankfully set appointments at the Brookwood Elementary vaccine clinic tonight.



The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health offered all doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

"We're doing as much as we can to vaccinate students but then again, if the clinics don't fill, we're going to go ahead and open them up to the public for any appointments that remain in the clinics," said Bob Engle, Virginia Beach's public health emergency coordinator.

They booked 200 appointments Thursday night with room 15 to 20 walk-ins. Turnout was so great, they had to turn away any more walk-ins.

On Saturday, the Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will hold a vaccination clinic at Brandon Middle School from 9 a.m. until noon.

Organizers said though walk-ins are welcome, appointments are filling up fast. Anyone from the general public can attend Saturday's vaccine event.

In an interview with 13News Now, Virginia Vaccination Coordinator Christy Gray told us why it's encouraging to see more people vaccinated and boosted.

"Higher antibody titers improve the neutralization of the Omicron variant," said Gray. "The research is showing that people who are boosted have less likely severity of illness if they do get infected and definitely less hospitalization and death."

The CDC now also recommends 5 to 11-year-olds who are severely immunocompromised to get another Pfizer dose, at least 28 days after their second shot.