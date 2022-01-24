COVID-19 testing demand steady after weekend closures, some report delays in results

Despite winter storm closings and many people staying inside, public health officials said the storm likely didn’t affect the spread of the virus.

NORFOLK, Va. — COVID-19 testing centers in Hampton Roads reopened Monday after weekend closures due to the snowstorm.

Health officials said the testing demand was steady and consistent, but manageable – with small lines and spaced out appointments illustrating that the snow and closings didn’t have too great of an impact.

“It’s not that long, once you’ve got an appointment, you’re in and out and that’s it,” said Diamond Knight, who received a test Monday afternoon.

While testing options are available, some said there’s a growing concern for how long it’s taking to receive test results.

Monique Saunders, from Norfolk, said her daughter received a test last Tuesday. Nearly a week later, her daughter has yet to receive her results, and now, Saunders herself is sick.

“To me, this is how the numbers continue to grow, because if people are waiting a week for results, they probably need to leave their homes for something - groceries, doctors’ appointments, or whatever,” she said. “I just think it’s ridiculous to have to wait such a long time. It doesn’t make sense to me at all.”

Case counts and testing positivity rates are steadily declining, but state public health leaders said they’re still at high levels.

“I very much would ask people take these basic precautions about vaccinating, masking, staying home when sick, getting tested to try and detect,” said Dr. Julia Murphy with the Virginia Department of Health Office of Epidemiology.

The Military Circle Mall testing clinic in Norfolk is open Saturday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Appointments are required.