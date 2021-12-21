COVID-19 Vaccines | Everything you need to know about clinics, eligibility, boosters

Virginia Department of Health said the COVID-19 Vaccine is available for everyone ages 5 and up.

VIRGINIA, USA — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Dec. 13, 2021.

As COVID-19 cases begin surging again, health officials in Virginia are working to make sure people can be protected from the virus.

It's been a year since the first COVID-19 vaccine was administered, on Dec. 15, 2020. Now, people are lining up to get their booster dose (third shot if they received Pfizer or Moderna) of the vaccines.

The Virginia Department of Health said people over the age of 5 were eligible to get a COVID-19 Vaccine. Although pre-registration is not necessary, appointments are required for the Pfizer shot at most vaccination sites.

COVID-19 Vaccines

Pfizer-BioNTech

Available for people ages 5 and up.

Requires two doses administered within 21 to 42 days apart for full vaccination.

A booster dose is recommended at least 6 months after being fully vaccinated for individuals ages 16 and up.

Moderna

Available for adults ages 18 and up.

Requires two doses administered within 28 to 42 days apart for full vaccination.

A booster dose is recommended at least 6 months after being fully vaccinated for individuals ages 18 and up.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is available for adults ages 18 and up.

Full vaccination only requires one dose.

A booster dose is recommended at least 2 months after receiving the first shot for people ages 18 and up.

Where can you get vaccinated in Hampton Roads?

Norfolk

Military Circle Mall (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J)

Attucks Theatre located on Church Street (Pfizer)

Virginia Beach

New Light Baptist Church (offering vaccines starting in Jan. 2022)

Hampton

Zion Baptist Church,125 West County St. (Pfizer)

First Baptist Church of Hampton, 229 North King St. (Pfizer and Moderna)

Hampton Health Department, 3130 Victoria Blvd. (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J)

Portsmouth

Fourth Baptist Church Mobile Clinic, 726 South Street (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J)

St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church Mobile Clinic, 2714 Frederick Boulevard (Pfizer, Moderna and J&J)