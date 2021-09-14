As COVID-19 cases rise, are outdoor events still safe?

“What we do need to think about is crowd size. Your chances are less, but it’s not zero.”

NORFOLK, Va. — In September, we’re in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, and health experts say things are heading in the wrong direction.

Norfolk Health Director Dr. Parham Jaberi said coronavirus cases in the US have climbed back to where they were, last winter, after a surge of the more contagious Delta variant.

“This is much higher than where we were last summer, and much higher than where we were last September," Jaberi said.

This, as more people are attending outdoor sporting events and festivals, anxious to get back to normal. But what’s the health risk?

"The spread has increased to the point of where we were almost in late January, early February," Jaberi said. "We have increased by tenfold since our lowest numbers."

After months of progress, health experts said people are starting to let their guards down. Festivals and events returned this summer and will carry on into the fall; and so will fall sports.

“If you’re outside at a stadium, if you’re participating in a parade or festival, the cases are much less," Jaberi said. “Your chances are less, but it’s not zero."

For example, coming up this weekend in Norfolk: the first-ever Nashfest 757 music and food festival.

A statement from Norfolk Festevents said organizers are “following guidance” from the experts and all “scheduled events are set to take place at outdoor, open-air venues.”

Jaberi said they're doing the right thing.

He said you’re much less likely to get COVID-19 while you’re outside, versus indoors, but it’s important to keep in mind the crowd size and your proximity to others.

“In an outdoor setting you might not have the same risk of contracting the virus, what happens when you’re at a vending stand, what happens when you’re using the facilities," Jaberi said.

“We want people to enjoy their time with others, with families, but really they need to take into consideration – the size, consider how close they’re sitting to others.”