Child COVID cases up at CHKD with more than 500 cases in August so far

More than 1,200 Virginians are currently hospitalized from COVID-19 according to the VDH.

NORFOLK, Va. — Narratives can change in a matter of weeks.

At Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters in Norfolk, new positive COVID-19 cases are rising after hitting lows as recently as this June.

“We actually had one of our lowest months in June," Dr. Laura Sass, Medical Director of Infection Prevention and Control, said.

Dr. Sass said in the entire month of June, the hospital recorded 125 COVID-19 cases but they've since risen by four times that number.

As of Aug. 18, there are more than 500 new positive cases and counting, with weeks left before the end of the month.

“Yesterday we had one of our highest number of tests in a 24-hour period, the age range was from 5 days old to 20 years old," Dr. Sass said.

She said while children are hospitalized less frequently than adults, it's still possible, with a handful of children currently hospitalized.

“Currently have in our hospital 5 active COVID cases, and two children under investigation because their family had COVID-19," Dr. Sass said.

The ages of these patients ranges from infants to young adults in their early 20’s.