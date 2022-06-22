COVID-19 vaccines available for children under 5 at CHKD

An 18-month-old girl is the first child from CHKD to get the approved COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5.

NORFOLK, Va. — This week, pediatric COVID-19 vaccine doses began arriving at doctor's offices across the nation and in Hampton Roads.

Dozens of parents have scheduled appointments with the Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters after they administered the first dose on Wednesday.

The first child under the age of 5 to get the vaccine at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters was 18-month-old Ky-mani Bynum.

“You know, I'm caring about her well-being and with all this COVID going around, you know, I’d rather her be safe than sorry," said Maquita Bynum, Ky-mani's mother.

Bynum said her daughter's pediatrician offered the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday and she immediately said yes.

“These days you never know what's going on or happen next," said Bynum.

CHKD Pediatrician Dr. Charisse Carter has her own child and said she too can't wait for her child to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I have a 2-year-old, so I've been waiting since December hoping and praying that it will get approved," said Dr. Carter.

Dr. Carter said dozens of parents are calling for appointments for their children.

“We have 53 appointments booked for next week and we have lots of slots open to start doing it. There has been limited availability in other locations, so we are happy to be able to provide it to our patients and also the community regardless if they are patients of CHKD or not," said Dr. Carter.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only shot available at CHKD, which means a child will need to get a total of three shots.

“She was perfectly fine afterwards," said Bynum.

Ky-mani’s next vaccine shot is in three weeks.