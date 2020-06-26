Chesapeake Rx Pharmacy helps offer free COVID-19 testing

Several organizations sponsored the event, including Chesapeake Regional Healthcare and the Chesapeake Health Department.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — With increased coronavirus testing and a lower percent positive trending among Virginians, health officials are pushing to offer available tests to people in under-served areas, regardless of their symptoms.

Friday morning, Chesapeake Rx Pharmacy helped further this goal when it held a free testing event for locals.

The event started at 10 a.m., but people showed up early to secure their spots in line. There were no symptom-based restrictions in place to getting tested, thanks to help from the Virginia National Guard, which came out to administer the swabs.

One woman was relieved to find a free testing site near her home, after weeks of confusion.

"I was so happy, I couldn't believe it," said Patricia Bamberg. "A lot of people in my area want to get tested and they just don't know how to get it done, so having this around the corner is very helpful."

The event offered nasal-swab tests for up to 400 participants, until 2 p.m. or while supplies lasted.