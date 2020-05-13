Jacksonville is one of two cities in the US where all homeless people were tested for coronavirus. Of the nearly 700 tested there, all the results were "negative."

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A group that provides support and services to Jacksonville's homeless population says it participated in a program allowing it to test all of the homeless people here for COVID-19.

Jacksonville is one of two cities in the U.S. selected by Quest Diagnostics to test the areas' homeless populations for coronavirus, according to a news release from Sulzbacher, a Jacksonville-based homeless support organization.

The other city is Phoenix, Ariz.

In Jacksonville, 687 people were tested and Quest Diagnostics confirmed that, "all tested individuals did not have COVID-19; everyone was negative," the news release states.

The release went on to say how the homeless testing operation, which began May 4, was orchestrated.