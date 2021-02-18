Injecting Trust: the efforts to vaccinate Black people amid history of medical mistrust

Catch this special report on 13News Now at 11 p.m. on Feb. 22 on the ongoing efforts to build confidence and access to the COVID-19 vaccine in Black communities.

NORFOLK, Va. — Inside Chosen Styles and Cuts Salon in Norfolk, the COVID-19 vaccine has been the subject of conversation a lot lately.

For barbers Scott Moyler and Vance Moore, getting vaccinated isn’t so cut and dry.

“There’s nothing anyone could say to convince me to take that,” said Moore.

Moore claims to have not taken any vaccinations in more than a decade and prefers more holistic approaches to healthcare.

“Eat right. Exercise. Get sun,” he said. “That’s my cure.

Now that vaccinations are underway, many view every injection as a sign of hope. However, there are people, like Moyler and Moore, who are having a hard time trusting the science.

So far in Virginia, the number of vaccinated Black and Latino Americans is significantly lower than White residents. As of Thursday, nearly 680,000 White Virginians have received shots compared to 113,676 Black people and 53,375 Latino people, according to the VDH COVID-19 dashboard. It should be noted the race and ethnicity of over 520,000 vaccinated Virginians remain unknown.

Nationally, research reveals Black Americans have received COVID-19 vaccinations at a much lower rate than White Americans in the early stages of the rollout, according to Kaiser Health Network.

Advocates say there are two commonly discussed concerns: lack of trust and access to the vaccine.

Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Norfolk State University, says distrust among Black Americans stems from a history of being denied access to medical care or experiencing mistreatment in care dating back to slavery.

“Most African-Americans have a standing mistrust of government, especially when it comes to medicines, when it comes to how they get treated at hospitals and so forth,” she said.

In November, a study by the NAACP and COVID Collaborative found only 14% of Black Americans and 34% of Latino Americans trust a vaccine will be safe. Eighteen percent and 40%, respectively, trust the vaccine will be effective, according to the survey.

In another recent survey, when asked if they would get vaccinated if it was free and determined safe by scientists --- only 17 percent of Black adults said, yes -- which is 20% lower than both White and Hispanic adults.

Newby-Alexander links suspicions to a history of mistreatment, including the well-documented Tuskegee syphilis experiments of the 1930s. The Public Health Service and the Tuskegee Institute conducted studies on the nature of syphilis on 600 Black men. However, researchers were not truthful about the study and did not receive the patients’ informed consent. The men did not receive proper treatment needed to cure their illness. The study lasted for 40 years, according to the CDC.

“But we’ve had many other examples of that,” Dr. Newby-Alexander said. “It’s just that was the most obvious, known documented example.”

Even now, Black mothers face higher mortality rates when giving birth, according to the CDC. Black women are two to three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than White women and more likely to receive C-sections.

And 2016 research out of the University of Virginia found Black patients are systemically undertreated for pain compared to White patients. The study revealed medical students held false beliefs like Black people have thicker skin and feel less pain.

“Taken together, this work provides evidence that false beliefs about biological differences between Blacks and Whites continue to shape the way we perceive and treat Black people—they are associated with racial disparities in pain assessment and treatment recommendations,” the study reads.

“To me the answer is simple: Make sure all the Black doctors in every single community are the ones helping to distribute the vaccine,” said Dr. Newby-Alexander.