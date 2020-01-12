COVID-19 Blog: Gov. Cooper announces Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for North Carolina as the state passes 2,000 hospitalizations for first time

North Carolina's percentage of positive tests is the highest it has been since the July peak.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get the latest COVID-19 updates from Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force, health departments, universities, school districts, and more in this story. We'll put North Carolina's COVID-19 numbers in context for you, and explain what it could mean for the reopening process. Call the North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline at 866-462-3821 or 2-1-1 for immediate questions.

New cases: 2,883

Total cases: 367,395

Total deaths: 5,284

Hospitalizations: 2,033 (highest yet)

(highest yet) Percent of positive tests: 10.2% (compared to national average of 10.6%)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1, 2020

4:00 p.m. - Congressman Ted Budd has tested positive for COVID-19.

He released a statement saying he tested positive for COVID-19. The statement reads he has mild symptoms and is quarantining on his farm. He said he plans to keep working remotely while he quarantines.

3:11 p.m. - The COVID-19 vaccine will be free regardless of whether someone has health insurance.

3:10 p.m. - Health care workers, people in long-term care and those at risk for severe illness will come first.

3:09 p.m. - The COVID-19 vaccine will be free for everyone in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper said.

3:05 p.m. - "Practice social distancing. Any time we leave the house. Any time we are near people we don’t live with. These simple measures do save lives," Gov. Cooper said.

3:00 p.m. - Gov. Roy Cooper and the NC COVID-19 task force will give an update on the virus at 3 p.m. Tuesday. You can watch the briefing live in this blog.

12:30 p.m. - For the fourth day in a row, North Carolina hit a new record of COVID-19 patients in hospitals, passing 2,000 hospitalizations for the first time ever on Tuesday.

North Carolina reached its highest percent-positive (10.2%) since the July peak.

The latest COVID-19 county alert map has Guilford County listed as 'critical' with a 'high impact' on hospitals.

Gov. Roy Cooper and the state task force will give an update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

