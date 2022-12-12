After almost 2 years, Military Circle Mall COVID-19 vaccine clinic set to close

The city of Norfolk said that the clinic would offer its last vaccines on Saturday, Dec. 17. Throughout its run, the clinic doled out more than 155,000 vaccines.

NORFOLK, Va. — The COVID-19 vaccine clinic that has been running at Military Circle Mall since January 2021 will shut down this month.

Monday, the city of Norfolk said that the clinic would offer its last vaccines on Saturday, Dec. 17. That's almost a two-year project.

Throughout its run, the clinic doled out 155,076 vaccines, a city spokesperson said.

That represents a joint effort from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the cities of Norfolk, Chesapeake, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach. For a while, a contractor called Ashbritt took over vaccination efforts there, too.

Between September 2021 and February 2022, the MCM clinic also offered COVID-19 testing to many people who got sick over that holiday season.

Dr. Sulola Adekoya, the acting health director for Norfolk and Portsmouth's health departments, said the MCM mass vaccination center could help the people it did because of Norfolk's support.

“The passionate members of Team Norfolk dedicated an extraordinary amount of time and resources to ensure all Norfolk residents had access to free COVID-19 vaccination and testing services," Adekoya wrote.

Adekoya continued by saying Norfolk has the highest percentage of its population vaccinated among the jurisdictions in the southern part of Hampton Roads.