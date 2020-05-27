No civil penalty or fine for not wearing a mask, Northam's office says

What happens if you don't comply with Virginia's mask requirement? Governor Northam's office says he doesn't want to arrest people but hopes citizens will comply.

RICHMOND, Va. — Many questions have surfaced following Governor Northam's announcement ordering all Virginians to wear a mask inside public settings.

For instance, enforcement. Northam said the mask requirement won't be enforced by law enforcement, but by public health officials.

So what happens if you don't comply with the order?

13News Now reached out to the governor's office for answers:

"While this is an imperfect enforcement mechanism, the Governor does not have the option to himself impose a civil penalty or fine. And as he noted yesterday, he does not want to put anyone in jail over this. We hope and expect Virginians will work together to comply with these important guidelines — and we have an enforcement mechanism in place should egregious violations occur."

It wasn't immediately clear what exactly the enforcement mechanism meant to respond to egregious violations is.

Northam signed an executive order on Tuesday that requires all state citizens to wear a face mask or face covering while inside public places.

That includes grocery stores, restaurants, city buildings, on public transportation or anywhere where people can congregate.