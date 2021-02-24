North Carolina to allow more people at bars, restaurants, sporting events

North Carolina's coronavirus metrics have fallen from their peak in January to pre-holiday November levels.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With coronavirus data trends decreasing in North Carolina, Governor Roy Cooper announced Wednesday the loosening, but not elimination, of COVID-19 safety restrictions. The new order and rules begin Friday, February 26 at 5 p.m.

"Today's action is a show of confidence and trust but we must remain cautious," Cooper said during the afternoon briefing in Raleigh.

The nightly 10 p.m. curfew will be lifted Friday when the governor's modified stay-at-home order expires. This nightly curfew is the only restriction being completely eliminated.

Also happening Friday, capacity changes will allow businesses to host more customers simultaneously. Effective at 5 p.m. Friday, many businesses can expand to 50% capacity so long as social distancing, mask mandate, and other safety precautions are still imposed. These businesses include:

Restaurants

Breweries

Wineries

Retail stores

Gyms

Museums

Aquariums

Barbershops and other personal care facilities

Pools

Some exceptions apply to allow more or less attendance at particular businesses.

Outdoor venues, including most sporting events, outdoor bars, outdoor amusement parks, can only operate at 30% occupancy but will no longer be maxed at a cap of 100 people. Previously, those events and businesses could no operate at the given capacity if the total number of people exceeded the numeric cap.

Large indoor sporting venues, such as those used by college and professional athletics, can operate at 15% capacity with no cap otherwise so long as their stadium or arena typically seats more than 5,000 attendees.

The Charlotte Hornets organization released a statement indicating they were reviewing guidelines and discussing with the NBA safe options to return fans to the Spectrum Arena at a later date.

Other indoor businesses, including bars, taverns, indoor amusement parks, movie theaters, can operate at 30% capacity but not to exclude a cap of 250 people.

At bars and restaurants, the deadline to discontinue nightly alcohol sales has been extended to 11 p.m.

Other mass gathering limits, such as those at private events, increased to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

Social distancing and mask-wearing mandates continue regardless of these changes.

Earlier this week, Republicans in the North Carolina House filed a bill that would require schools to increase spectators to at least 25% of capacity for indoor and outdoor events, and would allow schools the option to increase it to 50%.

Last week, Cooper said any of the current restrictions would be "on the table" to change, including occupancy limitations for businesses and the curfew.

School districts, including Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, have been returning teachers, students, and staff to the classroom.

Tuesday night, while giving a coronavirus briefing to Mecklenburg County commissioners, Gibbie Harris, the county's health director, said it was likely Cooper would continue with his "dimmer switch" approach, the gradual increasing and decreasing of measures.

"He will lessen restrictions," Harris said. "I don't know that he's going to do away with his order."

Looking at new daily cases, percent positive, and hospitalizations as a whole, the metrics paint a picture similar to what the state was seeing back in November. They are still not on par with the most recent lows from September, but they are trending that way, an analysis by WCNC Charlotte's Vanessa Ruffes found.

In a little more than an hour, Gov. Cooper could announce loosened COVID restrictions as the state continues to see improvements in its metrics. Right now, the numbers paint a picture similar to what we were seeing around Nov. @wcnc



HERE'S WHAT WE KNOW: https://t.co/wlbjU3du0G pic.twitter.com/A7o275GanO — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) February 24, 2021

For example, the state's positive test rate is back down to just above 6% after peaking above 14% in January. The current rate now mirrors what North Carolina had reported in early November.

While vaccinations have been underway for about two months now in the Tar Heel State, Dr. David Priest, an infectious disease specialist with Novant Health, does not believe vaccinations are at a level high enough to make them the biggest influence on the trends.

"A lot of it has to do with increasing amounts of immunity in the population from people having (the virus), and hopefully, not gathering like they did over the holidays," Priest said. "I don't know we've vaccinated enough people for it to be the main driver of decline."

Have a relative or friend in another state and want to know when they can get vaccinated? Visit NBC News' Plan Your Vaccine site to find out about each state's vaccine rollout plan.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 dashboard, 805,609 people statewide have received both doses of the vaccines. That is roughly 8% of the state's population.

Based on case counts from NCDHHS, at least 849,630 people in the state have had the virus, which is just about 8% of the population as well.

While there is still much to learn about how much those two groups of vaccinated and infected people overlap, how much COVID-19 cases are going undetected, length of immunity, and how variants might play into it, the immunity estimates noted above show the population that still has a ways to go before reaching herd immunity.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it is researching what the threshold for coronavirus herd immunity is, but many health experts believe it is likely upwards of 70%.

Health officials have pointed to the importance of vaccinations in reaching herd immunity, as opposed to lifting restrictions completely and letting immunity happen through infection.