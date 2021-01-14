Northam, state officials detail plan to ramp up vaccine distribution in Virginia

State officials established a goal to administer 50,000 doses a day. To reach that goal, they're working on a plan to set up fixed-site vaccine distribution centers.

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Northam updated the public in a Thursday afternoon briefing on how COVID-19 vaccination distribution efforts are shaping up across Virginia.

So far, tens of thousands of vaccines have been administered to people under the first and second phases of the state's distribution plan. Some health districts have already moved to Phase 1B to vaccinate teachers, frontline workers and people ages 75 and over.

Northam stated the commonwealth is working to ramp up distribution to 25,000 doses a day with a long-term goal to reach 50,000 doses a day.

The state is receiving 110,000 doses per week and the governor is urging every vaccinator, pharmacy and hospital to get those shots to vulnerable populations as fast as possible. Every dose the state receives is sent to approximately 160 vaccination sites across the state.

Right now, state officials are working on a plan to set up fixed-site distribution centers throughout the state that would be easily accessible for residents in every locality so that vaccine doses can be administered at a faster pace. Officials also want these centers to be staffed by the National Guard and contracted vaccinators and to be open at least six days a week.

Northam called this effort a "massive undertaking" and noted that it will take months to get vaccines to every person in Virginia.