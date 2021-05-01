New mobile vaccine clinics coming to Portsmouth this week

Five more mobile vaccine clinics are coming to Portsmouth this week to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NORFOLK, Va. — If you are looking to get your COVID-19 vaccine but do not know where to go to get it, look no further!

Five mobile vaccine clinics are coming to Portsmouth Wednesday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5 to administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The Virginia Department of Health and Virginia Department of Emergency Management are hosting the clinics, offering vaccines free of cost. No appointments are required.

If you wish to get the shot, there are a couple of places you can head to this week.

On June 2, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., vaccines will be administered at Wesley Community Service Center, 1701 Elm Avenue. If those times are too early, there will also be a mobile clinic at Cradock Recreation Center, 308 Allen Road, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

On June 3, Virginians can head to Cavalier Manor Recreation Center at 404 Viking Street any time between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to get their Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Tidewater Community College, 120 Campus Drive, will be offering the vaccine from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on June 4.

If you can't make it to any of those times this week, you can also get vaccinated at Fourth Baptist Church, 726 South Street, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Virginia Department of Health said there are plans being made for another mobile clinic on June 5, but those plans have not been finalized.