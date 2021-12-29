Virginia's COVID-19 testing positivity rate reaches unprecedented high amid virus surge

The Virginia Department of Health reports a higher testing positivity rate than during the winter 2020-2021 peak or the Delta variant peak this fall.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia's testing positivity rate has increased to an unprecedented level, reflecting a surge of COVID-19 cases amid the community spread of the omicron variant of the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health reports the state's testing positivity rate is 17.4% and climbing - higher than last winter's peak and the Delta variant peak this fall.

The testing positivity rate is the percentage of COVID tests that produce positive results - an indicator of the community's spread of the virus.

Hampton and Portsmouth health districts report positivity rates of 22.6% and 21.5%, respectively.

The rest of Hampton Roads health districts' are increasing as well, with all but Virginia Beach (17%) higher than the state average.

"We’ve actually seen an exponential increase in testing demand," said Jerry Tucker with the Chesapeake Health Department. "People are very aware of the increased risk associated with the omicron variant and people are taking it seriously."

About one month ago, the Virginia positivity rate was 5.5%. Two weeks ago, shortly after the first omicron case of the virus was reported in the Commonwealth, it was 9%. One week ago, it was 13.4%, and it has continued to rise during the holiday period to its current rate.

State health leaders said the increase is likely due to the high transmissibility of the omicron variant, paired with holiday gatherings, travel and the seasonality of the virus.

"If we’re concerned about this becoming the dominant variant and spreading like wildfire among our population, the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated," said Dr. M. Norman Oliver, Virginia State Health Commissioner, in an interview with 13News Now.

If the high rates continue, public health leaders would likely expand clinics to meet testing demand, Tucker said.