North Carolina to lift outdoor mask mandate, continue indoor mask mandate

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper hopes to loosen more restrictions June 1 as long as two-thirds of adults are vaccinated.

RALEIGH, N.C. — "The pandemic is not over," North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Wednesday at the beginning of a COVID-19 pandemic briefing where he "cautiously" outlined the loosening of some public health restrictions.

Starting Friday at 5 p.m., North Carolina will lift its mask mandate requiring masks to be worn when gathering outdoors.

Cooper, joined by Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) Dr. Mandy Cohen, endorsed new guidelines released Tuesday by the Center of Disease Control. The CDC's new guidelines outlined how groups of vaccinated people gathering outdoors could safely remove their masks. The CDC did still encourage mask-wearing outdoors whenever gathering with those not vaccinated or with crowds of people whose vaccination status may be unknown.

North Carolina will continue its mask mandate for groups gathering indoors.

Starting Friday, the state will also loosen - but not remove - mass gathering limitations. Starting at 5 p.m., North Carolina public health guidelines will allow crowds upwards of 100 people to gather indoors. That number climbs to 200 for outdoor events.

Cooper hopes to further loosen restrictions by June 1. The governor outlined restrictions could be further loosened, or even removed, once two-thirds of adults in North Carolina have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

As of Wednesday, 40% of adults in North Carolina were fully vaccinated. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving either their second Moderna or Pfizer shot, or their one Johnson and Johnson shot.

"Let's work hard in May to get as many people vaccinated as possible," Cooper said Wednesday.

The state recently resumed the use of the Johnson and Johnson one-shot vaccine.

"For our unvaccinated population - children or adults - we continue to recommend wearing masks," Cohen said.

There is currently no vaccine for anyone 15 years of age or younger.

Updated guidelines Friday does remove the requirement to wear a mask during youth, outdoor sports.

In order to get the further restrictions eased, Cooper has repeatedly said it is up to the public to get vaccinated

"We need everybody to step up," he said previously.

The rate of people getting vaccinated has slowed, data trends slow.

Public health officials have found new ways to reach people, including recent vaccination clinics held at private businesses such as breweries in Charlotte's Southend neighborhood.