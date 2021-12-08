The NorVa, other concert venues in Virginia to require proof of vaccination status

The NorVa in Norfolk will soon require concertgoers and event staff to show proof they are vaccinated. The policy should take effect by October 1.

NORFOLK, Va. — Concert venues across Virginia are making changes as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise.

In Norfolk, the NorVa will soon require concertgoers and event staff to show proof they are vaccinated. The policy should take effect by October 1.

In the meantime, people must provide a negative COVID-19 test, taken within 72 hours of the show date.

In addition to The NorVa, The National and The Broadberry in Richmond also have similar policies in place.

The new policy is part of a broader change announced Thursday by AEG Presents, a major tour and festival promoter.

Jay Marciano, chief operating officer and chairman for AEG Presents, cited the Delta variant and vaccine hesitancy as reasons for the policy.