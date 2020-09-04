x
To prevent continued spread, Africa must not be 'neglected' in virus fight, officials say

They warn that if the virus is left to spread on the continent the world will remain at risk.
Credit: AP
Homeless recyclers and other destitute people, some of whom said they have not eaten in three days, are asked to practice social distancing by police as they lineup in a Johannesburg park, waiting to receive food baskets from private donors, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Because of South Africa's imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, many people who don't have savings and are unable to work are not able to buy food. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — African officials are pushing back against the global jostling to obtain medical equipment to combat the coronavirus. 

They warn that if the virus is left to spread on the continent the world will remain at risk. 

The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that “We cannot be neglected in this effort." 

He calls it "completely naive if countries think they can control COVID-19 in their countries but not in Africa.” 

Credit: AP
South African police help distribute food to homeless recyclers and other destitute people, some of whom said they have not eaten in three days practice social distancing as they lineup in a Johannesburg park, waiting to receive food baskets from private donors, Thursday, April 9, 2020. Because of South Africa's imposed lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19, many people who don't have savings and are unable to work are not able to buy food.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Cases across the continent are now above 11,000 and increasing quickly. Without more widespread testing, the true number of cases is unknown.

