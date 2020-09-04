To prevent continued spread, Africa must not be 'neglected' in virus fight, officials say

They warn that if the virus is left to spread on the continent the world will remain at risk.

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa — African officials are pushing back against the global jostling to obtain medical equipment to combat the coronavirus.

They warn that if the virus is left to spread on the continent the world will remain at risk.

The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that “We cannot be neglected in this effort."

He calls it "completely naive if countries think they can control COVID-19 in their countries but not in Africa.”