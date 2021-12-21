New hours and upcoming closures for Military Circle Mall Vaccination Clinic

Starting January 4, 2022, the new clinic hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from December 20, 2021.

The Virginia Department of Health has announced schedule changes and closed days due to the holidays at their Community Vaccination Clinic (CVC) at Military Circle Mall in Norfolk.

According to a release, the upcoming schedule is as follows:

December 22 - From 10 a.m to 7:30 p.m.

December 23 through 27 - Closed.

December 28 and 29 - 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

December 30 - 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

December 31 through January 2 - Closed.

Starting January 4, 2022, the new clinic hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Testing for COVID-19 will remain on Monday's from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All vaccines and PCR testing at Military Circle Mall will continue to be free and open to the public, including those who aren't residents of Norfolk.

Children who come to the clinics are also able to color and put their drawings on the walls.

“This was first started at the Norfolk CVC and has been a success at the other CVC’s across the state,” said Virginia Department of Health Public Information Officer Larry Hill.

Appointments are still encouraged. Click here to schedule yours and make sure to input "23502 for the zip code.