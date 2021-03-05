As vaccine demand drops, specialists go door-to-door to educate people on the shot, register them

If you still have questions about the COVID-19 shot, the experts are willing to come to you with the information.

HAMPTON, Va. — You might get a special visitor at your door, soon: a COVID-19 vaccine outreach specialist.

Workers are canvassing neighborhoods on the peninsula, knocking on doors, passing out fliers and registering people for the shot.

Gaylene Kanoyton oversees this outreach. She said the goal is to educate people about the vaccine, answer questions and get people signed up for their spot in line.

“It’s hyper-local. You have to take a deep dive," Kanoyton said. "We have to be able to knock on doors, talk to people one-on-one. And this is where we are right now."

She's the founder of Celebrate Healthcare, a health insurance marketing and outreach company.

"It’s no different than voter registration. This is a campaign. This is a campaign and we have two candidates: our candidate is the vaccine for life, and COVID for death," she said.

Kanoyton told 13News Now that protecting families was at the core of what this effort is about. She said the demand for the vaccine has been slowing down, so her team's work is picking up.

“We have the supply but the demand is not there,” she said. “I mean this is Mother’s Day week. I lost my mother last June to COVID, and so I’m working very hard to ensure that everyone gets vaccinated.”

Hampton resident William Black said he already got his shot, but he thought the outreach was a great idea.

“It kind of shocked me when I saw people getting out here putting on yellow vests, but then somebody said it was about the COVID thing, and I’ve been hearing on the news that they’re trying to get to the lesser neighborhoods so its’s a good idea, it’s a very good idea," he said.

Workers got Hampton resident Kimsley Gilliam signed up for the shot. He said he wants to make sure everyone in his family is protected.

“Looking forward to it!” Gilliam said. “My mom and my dad and my brother have got the vaccination. Just up to me now.”