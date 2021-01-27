Chesapeake Health Department offers online tool to pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine

Residents can fill out an online form with contact information. Then, when the health department gets to the corresponding phase, it will email about scheduling.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Wednesday, the Chesapeake Health Department shared an online tool where residents can pre-register to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as it becomes available.

"Completing this survey does not guarantee you a vaccine or put you in line for the vaccine," the website reads. "When we start distributing the vaccine to the general public we will email you information about our distribution sites to the email address you provide us."

The health department also shared a new COVID-19 call center: 757-382-1788. It's open on weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This number shares information about the city's response to the disease; people can't call it to make a vaccine appointment.

A release from the health department said it would be "well into the summer" before everyone could be vaccinated, and urged patience.