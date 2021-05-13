Hampton Roads gears up to vaccinate children 12 and older against COVID-19

Thursday marked the first day 12 to 15-year-olds could get a vaccine in Va. Hampton Roads distributors have been gearing up to protect kids from the disease for days

HAMPTON, Va. — Thursday was the first day Virginia children between the ages of 12 and 15 could get a COVID-19 vaccine, after waiting on clearance from the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

However, Hampton Roads distributors have been gearing up to protect kids from the new disease for days.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which comes in two doses, is the only one cleared for children so far. It's been authorized by the FDA, and recommended by the CDC.

A Tuesday morning release from James City County looked forward to the possible CDC green light, which went out Wednesday.

"We are encouraged by the FDA’s action and its support of the vaccine’s use in those 12 and older," wrote a county spokesperson. "Virginia already has begun planning for the expansion of vaccine availability to this age group, including having discussions with local health districts, school systems, pediatricians and other physicians, and our pharmacy partners."

Today’s the first day 12-15 year olds can start to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in Virginia. Organizers at the Military Circle Mall sote tell me they had young people lined up at the door this morning #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/N6h77BA8BQ — Adriana De Alba (@13AdrianaDeAlba) May 13, 2021

The Virginia Department of Health announced that its state-run vaccine clinics would start doling out doses to children between the ages of 12 and 15 starting on Friday.

Anyone under the age of 18 who wants to be vaccinated needs the consent of a parent or guardian, and a parent of guardian has to be with them at the clinic to get the shot.

Here's a list of the state-run clinics people can go to in Hampton Roads:

Portsmouth – Sportsplex

Suffolk – Hilton Garden Inn

Virginia Beach – Virginia Beach Convention Center

Newport News –13771 Warwick Boulevard, former Sherwood Shopping Center

Hampton – Hampton Coliseum

Hampton City Schools is planning on offering student vaccine clinics at some school buildings in the coming days.

"Vaccines will be given in select school buildings based on student interest and ease of access for families," wrote spokesperson Kellie Goral. "Receiving the vaccine would be voluntary and would require parent consent."

If you have a student in HCS and would like to get a vaccine at a school clinic, the school system asks that you fill out this online survey before May 17.

Rite Aid also confirmed that parents can make appointments at its pharmacies for children 12 and older to get the Pfizer vaccine.